Agitate Against COVID-19, Not Against Closure Of Temples: Maharashtra CM Urges Opposition

Noting the surge in COVID-19 cases during the festive season last year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday urged the opposition parties not to protest for the reopening of temples amid the pandemic.

"Do not agitate for reopening of temples but do it against COVID-19," the CM said without naming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Last year, despite muted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Mumbai witnessed a sharp spike in infections as people cocked a snook at social distancing. The COVID-19 cases at that time had doubled within a week. During his interaction with doctors across Maharashtra and the members of the COVID-19 task force today, Thackeray requested everyone to avoid crowding during festivals and stressed the need to wear face masks even after vaccination.

He also highlighted that the state government has strengthened the health infrastructure, with an increased oxygen capacity to 3000 MT.

Speaking about other mosquito-borne diseases, the Maharashtra CM said, "Cases of dengue and malaria are also on the rise but their symptoms are different this time. Therefore, such patients must undergo COVID-19 test as it will be easy to detect early if found."

Thackeray said, with the rise in COVID-19 patients all over the country, there may be restrictions on importing oxygen from other states. He thus urged the administration to step up our efforts to combat the third wave.

Maharashtra steps up efforts to battle COVID

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte informed that the government is planning to set up 450 PSA plants of oxygen and to build storage plants across the state. He said during the previous wave, Maharashtra had to import oxygen from other states but this time it is building its own capacity.

Speaking on the COVID-19 situation in the state, Vyas Pradeep Vyas, the Health Secretary said: Since the decrease in coronavirus cases in the state, we have also decreased the testing. We need to look into it and increase the testing. Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, and Sindhudurg have the highest positive rate which contributes to 70% of total cases in the state. Cases in Mumbai are also increasing," he said.

Maharashtra reported 4,130 new coronavirus cases and 64 fatalities on Saturday, according to the state health department.

(With inputs from agency)