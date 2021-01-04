Agitating Farmers Block Harsimrat Kaur Badal's Convoy In Mansa, Sloganeer Against Akalis

As the farmers' protest against the Centre's three contentious farm bills enters its 40th day, the agitating farmers on Sunday blocked former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's convoy in Mansa district of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party member Harsimrat Kaur faced the protests while she was visiting the family of a farmer who died in the protest at the Delhi border. As per the reports, the farmer unions were raising slogans against the SAD party as well.

Stating that they have lost their breadwinner, the family of the farmer who died in the protest has been blocking the Ghaziabad-Meerut road. The family is seeking a government job for one of the member of the family for their survival and it is also demanding the DM to visit them. This protest against the SAD party member comes ahead of the next round of talks between farmer unions and the Centre on January 4.

In Punjab, Harsimrat Kaur Badal's convoy blocked

Claiming that the SAD and Harsimrant Kaur had supported the reform agricultural bills when these were tabled in the cabinet, hundreds of farmers attempted to block Former Union Minister's convoy. However, the local police in Mansa district escorted Badal's convoy out of the area. This was the former Union Minister's first visit to an area in her constituency after she resigned from the Union Cabinet. Earlier, the farmers were only protesting against BJP, but now SAD has also started to witness these protests.

Centre agrees on 2 out of 4 demands of farmers

The last round of discussions between the Centre and the farmers' unions ended on December 30, 2020. The nearly 5-hour long deliberations ended inconclusively forcing another round which has been scheduled on January 4. The 4-point agenda set by the farmers' unions was tabled in the meeting, with the government conceding to two demands, the Union Agriculture Minister confirmed.

The Centre has agreed to keep farmers out of the ambit of the penalty for stubble burning and has also conceded to the demand of not going ahead with the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. As per sources, during the meeting, the government had told the farmers that the demands and issues related to the 3 agricultural laws can be discussed by forming a committee while explaining the long process of making and abolishing laws.

The Union Government maintained that the laws will not be repealed, but agreed to talk on MSP later, asking the farmers to stop their agitation, once again. Amid the talks, Union Ministers - Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash joined the 40 farm union leaders to partake in their langar during the lunch break, in a friendly gesture to the farmers.

Farmers' protest enters 40th day

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the 3 Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. PM Modi has also released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

