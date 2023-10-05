Agitation Under Mamata Banerjee's Leadership To Be Organised In Delhi Soon, Says Abhishek Banerjee

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Union government's "ill-treatment" of party leaders by Delhi Police during its protests there and announced an agitation plan led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the national capital soon.

He also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the party's efforts to secure Bengal's owed dues from the Centre, demanding which the TMC had launched protests in Delhi in the last two days.

Disputing claims that MOS Rural Development Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti had been waiting for the TMC delegation, the TMC national general secretary stated that these false claims could be debunked through CCTV footage of Krishi Bhavan.

Banerjee added that a TMC delegation would meet West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday to submit a memorandum regarding the Centre withholding the state's dues.

"The central government and its ministers are behaving like Zamindars. Yesterday after waiting for so many hours, the MoS rural development did not meet us. Now they are making false claims that they waited for us. Let them release the CCTV footage,” he said while talking to reporters at the airport after returning to the city.

Banerjee stated that the TMC representatives had been forcibly removed from Krishi Bhawan by the police, describing it as "BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new India." “I am challenging the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, who control these investigating agencies. I challenge the BJP to try and stop the people’s movement to snatch Bengal’s rightful due from the Centre. Whatever happened in Delhi was a trailer. The movie will be shown after two months, and more than two lakh people from Bengal will march on Rajpath under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee,” he said.

Banerjee questioned under which law the wages of 20 lakh MGNREGA workers were being withheld, even though they had worked according to the scheme's requirements.

He demanded answers from the central government and emphasised that the people of Bengal would put an end to what he called the BJP's "Zamindari rule." "Tomorrow we would march to Raj Bhawan and submit nearly 50 lakh letters of the MGNREGA job card holders to him as he is the representative of the central government," he said.

The governor, however, is scheduled to visit flood-hit areas of north Bengal on Thursday.

Regarding the arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Banerjee expressed surprise that the BJP was conducting ED and CBI raids mainly in opposition-ruled states.

“There are no ED raids in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, or any other BJP-ruled states. Have you heard of ED raids in Uttar Pradesh? The Centre is going only after opposition parties and opposition-ruled states. This is the new India under the BJP,” he said.

Banerjee also commented on the BJP's induction of allegedly corrupt individuals, suggesting that the BJP's "New India" rewarded wrongdoers while persecuting honest journalists who questioned those in power, in an apparent reference to raids on scribes associated with the online news portal NewsClick.

In response to Banerjee's statements, the BJP claimed that it was an attempt to divert attention from corruption and scams in the implementation of the MGNREGA scheme in Bengal.

“The TMC wanted to create a scene to garner media coverage. Their purpose has been served in New Delhi. Now they are making those claims to divert attention from the corruption and scams in Bengal,” BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.