AGMUT Cadre Of IAS Officers' Body Expresses Anguish Over Release Of Ex-MP Anand Mohan

A group representing AGMUT cadre civil services officers has expressed "deep concern and anguish" over the release of former MP Anand Mohan, convicted for killing an IAS officer, following a change in the Bihar government's prison manual.

This tantamounts to a "denial of justice" to G Krishnaiah, who was Gopalganj district magistrate in 1994, and his family, the association said in a statement issued on May 4.

Mohan was released by amending the classification rules of prisoners, the AGMUT Cadre IAS Officers' Association said in a statement.

The association represents IAS officers serving in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

"The association expresses solidarity with the Indian Civil and Administrative Service (Central) Association in demanding justice to the family of Late G Krishnaiah, IAS. The association stands firmly by the family of the deceased officer in its fight for justice," it said.

In a statement earlier, the Indian Civil and Administrative Service (Central) Association said Mohan's release is "tantamount to denial of justice" and urged the Bihar government to reconsider its decision.

Krishnaiah was lynched by a mob led by Mohan in 1994. His wife Uma Krishnaiah has challenged the former Bihar MP's premature release in the Supreme Court.

Mohan was released from Saharsa jail last month following an amendment in Bihar's prison rules. His name figured in a list of more than 20 prisoners who were ordered to be set free by a notification issued by the Bihar government's Law Department as they had spent more than 14 years behind bars.

Uma Krishnaiah has contended that the sentence of life imprisonment awarded to Mohan meant incarceration for his entire natural course of life and that it cannot be mechanically interpreted to last just 14 years.

Mohan was convicted for the murder of Krishnaiah, a Dalit IAS officer. According to reports, Krishnaiah died after his car was attacked during the funeral procession of gangster Chotan Shukla.

The former MP was part of the procession in Muzaffarpur and the police had charge-sheeted him for provoking his supporters to commit the crime.