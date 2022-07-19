Agnipath: AAP Vs BJP Face-off Over Caste Certificates For Recruitment Under Scheme; WATCH

Amid hue and cry over candidates under the Agnipath scheme being asked for caste certificates, Republic witnessed a major faceoff on the controversy on Tuesday. Aam Aadmi Party's MP Sanjay Singh, who was among the first ones to flag the requirement of caste certificates, on the channel, highlighted how the recruits under the scheme were 'not given a full-term 19-year-long service, neither pension nor medical compensation', and were still being asked to give the proof of their religion and caste.

AAP questions requirement of caste certificates for recruitment under Agnipath scheme

"It is a scheme to weaken the forces, to reduce them in half. Why am I saying this? I am saying this because every year, you will reduce over 34,000 of our personnel; 36,000 will be admitted. If this happens, in over 20 years, our forces would come down to half the number...And what are you crying foul over? You are saying that you don't have money for the forces. You don't have money for the protection of Mother India? Lalit Modi loots the country and runs away, Vijay Mallya runs away, you have money for them, but you don't have money for the forces?" Singh said.

Singh added, "There's this order of the Supreme Court, in which it has been clearly stated that there are no reservations in the Forces. When there is no reservation, why are you asking for caste certificates?"

BJP replies

Replying to Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party's MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "The way he has been talking, it is clear that he is unable to decide what his real issue with the scheme is. The Supreme Court judgement that he is talking about...Can he please tell us, in which year this judgement was made, it was 2013...So wasn't caste asked in the recruitment in 2013, in 2014? For the last 75 years, it is being asked. And the forces have said very clearly that it is being asked for administrative reasons."

Trivedi further said, "It so happens that when soldiers go to war, they face dire situations, they have to shield themselves from a shower of bullets. For that, a sort of mental toughness is required. Everything that gives them strength, the forces make arrangements for, and religious preachers are also recruited for that purpose- starting from pandits, maulvis and granthis."

Announced in June, the Agnipath scheme is a short-term recruitment policy introduced by the Defence Ministry. It envisions recruiting soldiers, to be called ‘Agniveers’, for a period of four years, at the end of which 25 per cent of the recruits from a batch will be retained for regular service.