Agnipath: BJP's Bandi Sanjay Alleges 'Telangana Govt Ignored Intel Input About Riots'

After a violent protest that took place at Secunderabad Railway Station on June 17, the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar made sensational allegations that the violence and vandalism witnessed at Secunderabad railway station was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched at the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office to malign the PM Modi government.

The BJP leader said that the attack on Secunderabad railway station was a pre-planned one. “In fact, the aspirants for Army jobs who had a misconception about the Agnipath scheme wanted to demonstrate at the railway station peacefully to register their protest. But some anti-social elements pelted stones at the police and indulged in largescale destruction. They demolished the compound wall of the railway station and carried petrol bottles and stones into the premises. How was it possible?” he asked.

Further hitting out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, BJP's Bandi Sanjay said that ''the firing was done by the state police forces, leading to the death of Rakesh, an army job aspirant from Warangal. Yet, TRS leaders are blaming the BJP.''

“When the BJP leaders plan even a small meeting or stage a dharna, the state intelligence immediately alerts the police. But why didn’t they get the information about the possible violence when thousands of Army job aspirants were gathering at Secunderabad railway station? In fact, the intelligence passed on the information well in advance, but the vandalism happened with the full knowledge and support of the state government,” he alleged.

The Telangana BJP chief alleged that a strategist could be behind all the ploys of the riots happening in the country, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and requested the aspirants not to fall for the false propaganda being spread to mislead them.

“The way the TRS leaders perpetrated attacks on the central government offices in Warangal during the funeral procession of Rakesh in Warangal clearly showed the conspiracy by the ruling party. I request the people to realise this conspiracy,” he said.

Agnipath is a great scheme: BJP's Bandi Sanjay

Stating that Agnipath is a great scheme for recruiting youngsters into the Army, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that almost everyone who would apply would be selected as Agniveers and would be given six months of training. ''They would work for four years and receive a minimum of Rs. 30,000 as their monthly salary; of which 75% would be given to them and the rest would be deposited into a corpus fund,'' the BJP leader explained.

He added that at the end of four years, 25% of Agniveers would be recruited to work for the Army, while the others will receive a Seva Nidhi package of Rs 11-12 lakh, apart from 10% reservation in the Defence Ministry. In case of disability during service, the Centre will also provide compensation, the BJP leader stated.

To the protesting aspirants, BJP's Bandi Sanjay said that working for the Army increases respect and patriotism. Highlighting that Agnipath-like schemes are already successfully implemented in other countries, he suggested that misconceptions regarding it must be removed, but resorting to violence is not an option.

Image: PTI, ANI