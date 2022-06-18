Agnipath: Chirag Paswan Says Govt Should Talk To Youth; 'delegation Should Be Formed'

Chirag Paswan, president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), on Saturday, said that his party doesn't support the violence taking place against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme but asserted that government should understand the feeling of the youngsters.

He claimed that stakeholders were not consulted before launching the scheme. The Lok Sabha MP said that the young people for whom the scheme is made must be satisfied.

"We don't support the violence taking place but (government) must understand the feelings of youngsters on the road. The government should talk to the youth. A delegation should be formed. The protests are not only taking place in all districts of Bihar but also in other parts of the country. Stakeholders were not consulted. People for whom this scheme is made must be satisfied," Paswan told Republic TV.

On Friday, Chirag Paswan said that he along with party workers would meet Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan and submit a memorandum seeking withdrawal of the 'Agnipath' scheme. "The Agnipath scheme will increase unemployment in the country. It will spread dissatisfaction among youths," he said.

Bihar has witnessed violent protests against the Agnipath scheme. Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that authorities are on complete alert. "People are being identified through video footage. We have found out about the role of 7-8 coaching centres through WhatsApp messages from those arrested," he said.

Agnipath scheme

On Friday, coaches of seven trains were set ablaze by demonstrators and carriages of three running trains on the East Central Railway in Bihar's Hajipur, and one empty rake in Kulharia was also damaged by protestors.

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government said that youngsters between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year term while 25 percent of recruits will be absorbed for regular service.

The upper age limit was raised to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment amid protests against the new model for enrollment of soldiers into the Army, Navy and Air Force.