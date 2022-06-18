Agnipath: Congress Extends Support To Youth; 'Will Raise Your Voice Before Govt'

As protests against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme intensified, the Congress party issued a message to defence forces aspirants on Saturday. In the message by party president Sonia Gandhi, issued by general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Congress has pointed out how despite there being vacancies in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, there was no recruitment in the past three years.

Congress' message to aspirants of forces

"We are saddened that the Central government turning a deaf ear to your voices, has now brought in a new recruitment scheme, which in all aspects is directionless. With you, many veterans of the forces as well as Defence experts have raised questions about this new scheme. The Congress party is standing in solidarity with you and is promising to support you in this fight to get the scheme rolled back, as well as get all your rights. Like true nationalists, we, with all truthfulness, non-violence, patience and peace, will raise your voice before the government. We also urge you to put forth your rightful demands with peacefulness and non-violent protests," the statement released by the party read.

Rage over Agnipath scheme

After the announcement of the Agnipath recruitment scheme for Armed Forces, incidents of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel have been seen in several parts of the country. Badly hit were states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana among others.

In an attempt to calm the frayed tempers, the government issued a 'Myth vs Facts' document to address the concerns raised about the scheme. "The scheme will bring in new dynamism to the armed forces. It will help the forces bring in new capabilities and take advantage of the technical skills and fresh thinking of the youths... It will allow the youths to serve the nation," the Press Information Bureau said.

Referring to the financial package of around Rs 11.71 lakh to be given to each of the recruits at the end of the four-year tenure from the 'Seva Nidhi Package', it said that the scheme will provide financial independence to the youth. It even said that it will help them venture into entrepreneurship with a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police.

Fulfiling its promises, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced its decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. The MHA also informed that an additional three years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit will be provided to potential Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

Besides, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved a proposal to reserve 10% of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for ‘Agniveers’ meeting requisite eligibility criteria. According to Defence Ministry, a 10% reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.