Agnipath, Garib Kalyan Sankalp Are 'global Models', Says Edu Min; Hails Modi Govt's Feats

In a key development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive on Saturday lauded the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, which the Opposition has panned, and the government’s announcement of providing 10 lakh jobs in the next 18 months.

While briefing reporters after the party passed a resolution on the economy and ‘Garib Kalyan Sankalp’ (resolve for the poor’s welfare), Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work in this regard has become a ‘global model’.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan later also dismissed the Opposition’s allegations about the job crisis while replying to a question and said that the last Union Budget made the highest-ever allocation for public spending. The government did the highest-ever capital spending during the Covid pandemic. All of these are linked to job creation in the nation.

Dharmendra Pradhan further said that if there were an acute crisis, then social harmony would have been hit. He asserted that the government has created jobs and taken care of the poor.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposed the resolution while his Cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seconded it.

Welfare of the poor is the main achievement of the Modi govt: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed the Modi government’s governance model and described the government as a ‘reformist and decisive government, which inherited a policy paralysis government. Dharmendra Pradhan said the welfare of the poor is the main achievement of the Modi government and its achievers are evidence-based.

To questions about inflation and the continued weakening of the rupee against US dollar, Dharmendra Pradhan noted that the unprecedented crisis was not limited to India with many leading economies suffering from high inflation.

The pandemic disrupted the entire world, with global commodity prices sky-rocketing. He also cited the war in Ukraine to say that India cannot be seen in isolation.

India's economy is growing at a rate of more than 8 percent, he said, asserting that the country has become a hotspot of global investment. Last month, the government announced the Agnipath scheme, under which youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure, while 25 percent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.