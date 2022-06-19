'Agnipath Protests Happening Due To Centre's Unmindful Policy': Ex Puducherry CM

Amid the ongoing protests against the Agnipath scheme of recruitment for defence services, former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy attacked the central government and said that nationwide protests are happening due to the Centre's unmindful policy.

Former Union Minister V Narayanasamy lambasted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruing-centre and claimed that the new recruitment scheme for recruiting the army personnel is not providing any support to the defence forces. He also attacked the government for not recruiting defence personnel for several years. "The Agnipath scheme brought by Modi govt for recruiting the Army personnel is not giving any support to our Defence organistaion. There was no recruitment of the defence personnel for several years," former Puducherry CM Narayanaswamy said. Adding further he said that sending 75 per cent of youth out of the defence organisations after completing their training of four years is not good.

The Congress leader attacked the BJP led-cental government for the ongoing protests against the Agnipath scheme and said that the unmindful policy by the government is the reason behind the protests. "Protests are taking place all across the country because of the unmindful policy that has been brought by the government," he said. Adding further, he reiterated the demands made by his other party leaders including Rahul Gandhi that the Agnipath scheme must be withdrawn.

Rajasthan govt passes resolution seeking withdrawal of Agnipath

During a meeting conducted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan Council of Ministers on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Centre's Agnipath scheme keeping in mind the larger public interest and the sentiments of the youths.

Many military experts are of the opinion that the Agnipath scheme will neither secure the future of the youths nor will the Army face the challenges with full confidence, a release by the Rajasthan government said. "There have been massive protests across the country regarding the provisions, which have created many doubts among the youth," the release said.

"Experts say that there should be regular recruitment in the military so that the future of soldiers and their families could be secured. Therefore, the state government is of the view that the central government should have had a comprehensive discussion with all the stakeholders before introducing any such scheme," the release added.

Agnipath scheme

The Centre on Tuesday announced the scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. After the four-year term, 25% of the youths will be retained for regular service. The Centre has also increased the upper age limit of Agniveers to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment.

The government has assured that Agniveers who would wish not to continue or are not retained after four years of service will have an abundance of opportunities to start a business with the huge corpus funds they receive, complete further studies or join the police or Central Armed Forces where they will get priority.