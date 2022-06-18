Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has appealed to the Modi government for an immediate review of the Agnipath scheme, and to assure protesting youngsters that their future will not be adversely affected by the new military recruitment programme.

"The announcement of the Agnipath scheme by the Centre has triggered resentment among youths of Bihar and other parts of the country. The BJP should listen to the angry youth. In contrast, they are blaming the administration, What can the administration do? The Centre should, therefore, think of an immediate review (avilamb punarvichar) of the scheme. If that is not possible, it must assure the youngsters that the scheme is not going to adversely affect their future," JD(U) national president and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

'Targeting people at the behest of administration': BJP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has blamed the state administration for targeted attacks as protests over Agnipath rage on.

"Nothing wrong with opposing, but targeting people at the behest of administration, torching offices of a particular party with police acting as spectators is wrong. What isn't happening in India is happening in Bihar. I oppose it," Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.

Protesters, earlier allegedly attacked the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP chief & West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

On Friday, coaches of seven trains were set ablaze by demonstrators and carriages of three running trains on the East Central Railway in Bihar's Hajipur, and one empty rake in Kulharia, were also damaged by protestors.

The government announced the Agnipath scheme on Tuesday, saying that youth aged 17.5 to 21 will be employed on a four-year term, with upto 25% of recruits being absorbed for regular service in the Armed Forces.

After objections against the new model for enlisting soldiers in the Army, Navy, and the Air Force, the upper age limit was raised to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment.