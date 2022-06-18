Agnipath Protests: MHA Orders 'Y' Category Security For 10 BJP Leaders In Bihar

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned VIP security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to 10 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Bihar in view of threats to them by people who are protesting against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, BJP State President Sanjay Jaiswal, Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi and six others, including some MLCs, have been provided 'Y' category security.

The CRPF has been asked to quickly deploy armed commandos with these BJP legislators, who the officials said face threat in view of the violence.

Protesters, earlier, allegedly attacked the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and the car of BJP MLA Aruna Devi. Bihar BJP chief & West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal's house in Bettiah town was also vandalised.

On Friday, coaches of seven Indian Railways trains were set ablaze by demonstrators and carriages of three running trains on the East Central Railway (ECA) in Bihar's Hajipur, and one empty rake in Kulharia, were also damaged by protestors. Apart from demonstrations in other parts of Bihar, a toll plaza in Deedarganj, the outskirts of Patna, and a police vehicle in Nawada were also set ablaze.

JDU urges Centre to review Agnipath scheme

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for an immediate review of the Agnipath scheme, and to assure opposing youngsters that their future will not be affected by the new military recruitment programme.

"The announcement of the Agnipath scheme by the Centre has triggered resentment among youths of Bihar and other parts of the country. The BJP should listen to the angry youth. In contrast, they are blaming the administration, what can the administration do? The Centre should, therefore, think of an immediate review (avilamb punarvichar) of the scheme. If that is not possible, it must assure the youngsters that the scheme is not going to adversely affect their future," JD(U) national president and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

The government unveiled the Agnipath scheme on Tuesday, saying that youngsters aged 17.5 to 21 will be employed on a four-year term, with up to 25% of recruits being absorbed for regular service in the Armed Forces. For 2022 recruitment, the upper age limit has been raised to 23 years.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a key decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.