Agnipath Protests: UP Dy CM Says Agitators Belong To Political Parties, Alleges Conspiracy

As security has been heightened in several states amid the call of "Bharat Bandh" by organizations who are protesting against the Agnipath scheme, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday stated that the bandh will not be successful, adding that youngsters are already aware it is a conspiracy by a few political parties.

The UP Deputy CM said, "Youngsters know that conspiracy is being done by some political parties. The bandh will not be successful. I appeal to the youngsters to not get involved in protests and vandalism. Most getting caught belong to political parties."

This comes after the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday informed that no organization has taken responsibility for the violence. Speaking to the media, UP's Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that Police deployment is in place, adding that there has been so far been no impact of the Bharat Bandh in the state. The UP ADG further confirmed that no untoward incident has been reported in the state so far.

While speaking to the media, UP's Additional Director General of Law and Order said, "It was fine as long as the students were there in the protests over the Agnipath scheme, but later anti-social and political elements got involved in it. Now, it is not being looked at sensitively. Anybody found to be spreading misinformation over the scheme, and promoting violence are being dealt with strictly, and are being arrested."

Agnipath protests: 39 cases registered, 475 arrests made in UP

Protests are taking place in various states of the country against the Agnipath Scheme. In Uttar Pradesh too, political parties are opposing it along with youths who are waiting for recruitment in the army. At the same time, the UP Police is also taking continuous action against the miscreants involved in the violence. So far, 39 cases have been registered in UP, in which a total of 475 people have been arrested.

Violence over Agnipath scheme

Despite the government allaying all fears concerning the Agnipath scheme, widespread misinformed and aggressive protests were witnessed across states, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment program. Incidents of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting, and attacks on police personnel were seen in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana. Many Army aspirants are unhappy with the changes introduced under the new recruitment scheme, particularly the length of service, lack of pension provisions and the age restriction that makes many of them ineligible. The protests continued for the third straight day, despite the Centre extending the upper age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years.