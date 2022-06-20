As the protests against the Agnipath scheme for military service recruitment continue, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on June 20 said that some people are seeing their own political interests and behaving as if they are with enemy nations.

Addressing the ex-servicemen in Dehradun, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Agniveers who will be coming out of the armed forces after the completion of their tenure will be employed in paramilitary services. "25 per cent will continue to remain in the forces. The remaining 75% will be employed in paramilitary services including ITBP, SSB, CRPF and also in our Uttarakhand police. Across the world, there are similar programs where every citizen is a soldier. Keeping that in mind, PM Modi and the Defence minister have taken this decision," CM Dhami said.

While interacting with ex-servicemen, CM Dhami added, "I will ask officials to take note of all the good suggestions from all of you and later we will submit them to the defence minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Speaking about the ongoing protests, he said, "Our youth, young people in our homes are being misguided & being taken in the wrong direction. We are fortunate that the armed forces have always worked as a shield of the society, they have worked as a shield of the country." "Ganesh Joshi (Uttarakhand Minister) was saying that the common youth didn't come to the protests. Only those who were brought here politically or those who were misguided came... Some people are seeing their own political interests and the interests of their own party in this. They're behaving as if they're not with our nation but with the enemy nations. You can give suggestions but opposing them just for the sake of it is not right," CM Dhami said. Referring to the ex-servicemen, he said that they have exposed the mindset of such people.

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme

Agnipath is the recruitment scheme announced by the central government on June 14, 2022. All the selected candidates under this scheme would be called "Agniveers". Under this scheme, Agniveers would be recruited only for four-year tenures in the three services—Army, Air Force, and Navy. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022, and the number of recruits will go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers will be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days, and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance.

Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits. After 4 years, 25% will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11–12 lakhs and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

Image: PTI