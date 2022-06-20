Agnipath Row: HD Kumaraswamy Insults Armed Forces, Compares Agniveers To 'Nazis'

Stoking a massive row amid the protests over the Agnipath scheme, former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy compared the Agniveers to Nazis. Speaking to the media on Monday, he questioned whether Agnipath was a part of a "hidden agenda" of RSS to take control of the Indian Army on the lines of the Nazi Party in Germany during Adolf Hitler's rule. Alleging that RSS may have a key role in the recruitment of 10 lakh Agniveers, he fearmongered that 75% of them who would exit after 4 years would owe an allegiance to the former.

HD Kumaraswamy remarked, "Who will select 10 lakh Agniveers? RSS leaders will select them or the Army will select them? In the selected 10 lakh, there’ll be an RSS team. There are workers in RSS. 2.5 lakh who are retained in Agnipath they’ll be RSS workers then. It’s RSS's hidden agenda and the remaining 75% who are sent out after 4 years, you’ll spread them to the rest of India."

He added, "These 7.5 lakh (Agniveers) will be sent out of the Army. These 7.5 lakh will be used like the Nazi times (I wasn't born in those times). During the Nazi rule under Hitler, it was then that this movement began, the RSS one. They are trying to replicate that by giving it the name Agnipath and by using Agniveers."

#RepublicExclusive on #IndiaWithAgniveer | RSS trying to bring Nazi movement in India and hence they have come up with Agnipath scheme and creating Agniveers: HD Kumaraswamy makes anti-Army statementhttps://t.co/RkSYNLBMKh pic.twitter.com/fpSmpEFuon — Republic (@republic) June 20, 2022

What is the Agnipath scheme?

Amid a freeze on recruitment rallies for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on June 14. Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. This is being touted as a major defence policy reform as only 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs.11 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.

However, the Centre's announcement was followed by pan-India protests which witnessed vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel. In the first attempt to assuage the protesters, the government increased the upper age limit for the recruitment via the Agnipath scheme to 23 years. Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Similarly, the Defence Ministry cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.