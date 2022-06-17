Agnipath Scheme: 'Agniveers’ Will Get Police Jobs In Assam, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

At a time states in India are witnessing protests owing to misinformation about the Agnipath scheme, the Assam government has asserted the benefits for those who complete the Armed Forces recruitment programme. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister of the state, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the government has already declared that the Agniveers, soldiers recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on short-term contract under the special Agnipath scheme, would be given a priority in jobs in Assam Police, once they are relieved after 4 years of service.

"Once they are relieved from the services, they will come out, join the Assam Police and serve the State," said Chief Minister Sarma. This is in addition to the benefits promised by the Central government.

The Centre has said after the maturation of a four-year term, up to 25% of youths will be absorbed for regular services. As far as the remaining 75% is concerned, soldiers aspiring to be entrepreneurs will receive a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the Armed Forces for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors.

Agnipath scheme

On June 14, the Indian government unveiled a new scheme called 'Agnipath' for the recruitment of 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis. The soldiers to be recruited under the scheme are to be called 'Agniveer'. Both men and women are eligible to be 'Agniveers'. The age limit was earlier set at 17.5- 21 years, but consideration was made regarding there being no recruitment in forces during the last two years and in a one-time waiver for recruitment of 2022, the government increased the upper age limit to 23 years. The recruits will get a corpus fund upon completion of their 4-year term but would not be entitled to post-retirement benefits such as a pension, unlike regular soldiers.