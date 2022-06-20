Agnipath Scheme: Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe At Govt; Suggests 'tax Levies On Corporates'

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav jibed at the Central Government amid the controversies related to the Agnipath Armed Forces recruitment scheme. The politician stated there the ruling NDA government was working for the 'safety' of the income of the corporates and urged the Centre to work for the 'safety of the nation.' The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister urged the government to tax the corporates to tide over the budget constraints over the salaries, pensions of soldiers and other expenditures.

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "The government has made the policy of 'Agneepath', so the spokespersons of the government and the ruling party should not send others forward. The security of the country is more important than the security of the income of the rich industrialists, that is why the government should impose additional taxes on the corporates wherever the budget is falling short, but do not compromise on the security of the country."

‘अग्निपथ’ की नीति सरकार ने बनायी है अतः सरकार व सत्ताधारी दल के प्रवक्ता किसी और को आगे न करें।



अमीर उद्योपतियों की आय की सुरक्षा से अधिक ज़रूरी है देश की सुरक्षा इसीलिए जो भी बजट कम पड़ रहा है उसके लिए सरकार कॉरपोरेट पर अतिरिक्त कर लगाए परंतु देश की सुरक्षा के साथ समझौता न करे। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 20, 2022

The comment comes in response to the argument with regards to the newly-framed Agnipath recruitment scheme that potentially saves the swelling expenditure on pensions and other expenses to be paid to the soldiers, which can then be used on other technology interventions to modernise the Armed Forces. Notably, the government has spent over 3.3 lakh crore only on pensions for defense personnel since 2020.

Indian Army Agniveer notification out

The Indian Army on June 20 released the detailed notification for the recruitment for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2022-23, which has details regarding the educational qualification, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, pay scale etc. The online process hasn't been started but will begin in July 2022. A detailed schedule is awaited.

Mahindra Group to recruit 'trained and capable' Agniveers

In the backdrop of the widespread violence in protest against the Agnipath scheme - to recruit youngsters aged 17.5 - 23 years in the Armed Forces announced by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra announced the readiness to hire 'trained and capable' Agniveers, after they complete the four-year tenure with the Armed Forces.

He tweeted, "Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable," Anand Mahindra tweeted. He further added that the Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit the "trained and capable" Agniveers. He also added there is a huge potential for Agniveers in the corporate sector.