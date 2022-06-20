Agnipath Scheme: Congress MLA Irfan Ansari Repeats Bloodshed Threat; Says 'I'm Not Wrong'

A day after Irfan Ansari stoked controversy by warning of "bloodshed" over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, the Congress MLA remained defiant on Monday, saying there was nothing wrong with his statement. Ansari further alleged that he was being villainized in the media by twisting his words.

"The BJP is blaming me for unnecessary. The youth is not happy with Agnipath. The whole country is burning. Why am I being made a villain in the media? My statement is not wrong. Watch my whole video. Don't twist my statements. I support my statement 'Agnipath Agnipath, khoon se latpat' (Agnipath covered in bloodshed)," the Jharkhand Congress leader told the media.

On Sunday, Ansari had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recruitment scheme for army aspirants and said the youth will oppose Agnipath at all costs.

"The Prime Minister has not provided any jobs in the last eight years... But today you are ready to sell the Army. There is anger among the youth and they are protesting on the streets. We will not allow the Agnipath scheme at any cost. The country will be covered in blood but we will not allow Agnipath," the Congress MLA said.

Despite the Centre addressing all concerns over the Agnipath scheme, widespread aggressive protests were witnessed across states, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment program. Incidents of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting, and attacks on police personnel were reported in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana. Several Army aspirants are unhappy with the changes introduced under the new recruitment scheme, particularly the length of service, no pension provisions, and the age restriction that makes many of them ineligible.

Agnipath scheme

Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry unveiled the Agnipath scheme to recruit soldiers in the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force on a four-year contractual term, after which up to 25% of the youths will be retained, while the remaining will be laid off. Under the scheme, young people between 17.5 years and 21 years will be inducted into three services. After vehement opposition from army aspirants, the Centre took an exception for the year 2022 and raised the upper age for recruitment to 23 years.

The Centre has assured that Agniveers who are not retained after four years, will have plenty of opportunities to start a business with the huge corpus funds they receive, complete further studies or join the police or Central Armed Forces where they will get priority.