Agnipath Scheme: Karnataka To Induct Agniveers In State Police After Programme Completion

Amid the ongoing protests over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has announced that the state police will induct Agniveers after the completion of their service of 4 years. Jnanendra has also condemned the protest against the Agnipath Scheme and has also supported the government's initiative. Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF and Assam Rifles. The decision was later approved by the Defense ministry.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "Karnataka govt will induct Agniveers into state police after completion of their service in the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. I condemn the protests that are happening to oppose this scheme."

MHA to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPF, Assam Rifles for Agniveers

Earlier in the day, the Home Ministry declared that Agniveers who do not meet the 25% qualification after four years of service will be given a 10% reservation in the Central Armed Police Forces and the Assam Rifles.

Aside from that, the MHA stated that an extra three years of age relaxation will be provided for recruiting. Notably, this is the government's second age relaxation; before, the maximum age restriction for the Agnipath programme qualification test was raised from 21 to 23 years (this is a one-time waiver). In addition, the MHA stated that the government will provide the first batch of Agniveers an extra five years of relaxation. These decisions were taken to help the students who missed 2 years due to the COVID pandemic.

Features of Agnipath scheme

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruiting initiative for the Armed Forces that was developed to bring the Indian Army's average age down. Those who are inducted into the service will be known as 'Agniveers,' and will be contracted for four years, receiving rigorous military training.

The scheme is open to people between the ages of 17.5 and 21 (23 years, as a one-off exception for the year 2022). The yearly package would start at Rs 4.76 lakh, with the possibility of increasing it to Rs 6.92 lakh by the conclusion of the service. After four years in the Army, soldiers who want to be entrepreneurs will be given a financial package and a bank loan scheme. Those who want to continue their study will be granted a certificate equal to a Class 12 certificate and a bridging course, while those who want to work will be given precedence in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police.