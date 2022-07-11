Rajnath Singh Says 'good Meeting' With Opposition On Agnipath; TMC Says 'got No Answers'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, July 11, met Opposition MPs to discuss the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of jawans to the Indian Armed Forces. Since being announced by the Centre, the Agnipath recruitment scheme faced massive protests from opposition parties.

While the Defence Minister said that it was a good meeting, the opposition party leaders' view on the scheme remained unchanged, with some MPs saying that they received no answers. A group of six opposition leaders also submitted a memorandum demanding the Agnipath scheme be withdrawn.

The opposition leaders present at the meeting expressed their discontent with the scheme and claimed that unemployment in the country was the reason for a large number of applications for the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Post the meeting, Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said, "The government was not able to respond to any of our questions so six members of the opposition have written to Rajnath Singh asking him to hold wider consultations across the country and also refer the Agnipath scheme to the Standing Committee for Defence."

Apart from Saugata Roy, Sudip Bandyopadhyay from the TMC, Supriya Sule from the NCP, Rajni Patil, Shakti Singh Gohil, and Manish Tewari from the Congress, AD Singh from the RJD, and Ranjanben Bhatt and Ram Bhai Mokhariya from the BJP were present in the meeting. Others present included Army chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other senior members from the Tri-services.

Opposition leaders sign memorandum demanding withdrawal of Agnipath

According to sources, six opposition party leaders submitted a memorandum to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh demanding the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme. They said that they were dissatisfied with the government's reaction to their concerns about the military recruitment programme.

The six leaders who signed the memorandum include Saugata Roy, Sudip Bandopadhyay, AD Singh, Supriya Sule, Rajni Patil, and Shakti Singh. Congress MP Manish Tewary opposed the scheme but did not sign the memorandum.

All three Armed services start accepting applications under Agnipath

Meanwhile, all three wings of India's armed forces - Army, Navy and Air Force - have already started to accept applications for the Agnipath programme, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) now topping the field with the most registrations.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari informed that nearly 7,50,000 candidates have registered for around 3,000 positions in the IAF while 13 teams have been appointed to take care of enrollment, employment, assessment, and training of recruits during the four-year engagement period.

On July 1, the Indian Army and Navy started taking registrations for Agniveers under the Agnipath programme. According to the recruitment policy, Agniveers will work for the Armed services for four years. After the completion of the four-year term, 25% of the recruits will be absorbed into the forces based on merit, medical fitness, and willingness.

(With inputs from ANI)