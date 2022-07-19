Agnipath Scheme: Union Ministers School Opposition Over Caste Politics; 'Misleading Youth'

As the Opposition continues to politicise and spread rumours in connection with the Central government's Agnipath recruitment scheme in the name of caste, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Giriraj Singh on Tuesday slammed the Opposition for misleading the youth and the country. Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the Centre is asking for caste and religion certificates for the recruitment process.

Speaking to Republic, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "The opposition is trying to provoke the youth of the country. The youth is showing high interest in the Agnipath scheme. Ask them as to where are these youngsters coming from? The 30 lakh to 70 lakh applications registered are from these youngsters. It 's not from those who indulged in arson. Opposition is misleading the country and disrupting the Parliamentary proceedings."

On the other hand, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while speaking to ANI, said, "Recruitments done as per Army Rules 1954 & Defence Service Regulation 1987. Parties like AAP try to mislead. No changes, details same as collected earlier."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also refuted the Opposition's claims and issued a clarification stating that there is no change in the recruitment system by the Indian Army. He said, "I want to make it clear that is all rumours. The earlier system, before Independence, it's the same. There is no change."

Hours ago, Sanjay Singh tweeted and claimed that in the recruitment process of the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Army is recruiting applicants on basis of caste and religion.

'Spreading Rumours To Incite Youth': BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a press conference, slammed the Opposition for politicising and spreading rumours in connection with the Central government's Agnipath recruitment scheme on the basis of caste and religion. While addressing a press conference, BJP's National spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party keep spreading misinformation in a bid to incite the citizens and belittle the Indian Army for their own propaganda. Refuting Sanjay Singh's allegations, he said that the Indian Army is above caste and religion and there is no such requirement in the recruitment system.

Patra further informed that there is a requirement to fill the column of religion and caste only if a soldier achieves martyrdom, "It is a matter of sensitivity as to how the last rites will be conducted. Despite knowing all this, Sanjay Singh and other leaders are trying to spread misinformation", he added.