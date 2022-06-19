'Agnipath Scheme Way To Ruin Youth Lives': Owaisi Condemns PM Modi's 'wrong Decision'

As the protest against the Agnipath scheme continues, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, on Saturday, June 18, stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'wrong decision' has brought the Indian youths on road. Owaisi alleged that introduction of the Agnipath scheme is the Centre's way to 'ruin youth of the country'.

Speaking in Hyderabad, the AIMIM chief said, "Because of PM Modi's wrong decision, they (youth) have come out on the roads. A way was found to ruin the youth of the country. How many bulldozers will you use to destroy their house now? We don't want you to destroy anyone's house".

Earlier in a series of tweets, Owaisi condemned the scheme and wrote, "Sir @PMOIndia. Please Stop hiding behind military chiefs Mr Modi. Have the guts to take ownership of your reckless decision and face the consequences. The anger of the youth of the country about their future is directed you and only you".

In another tweet, directed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he stated, "Indian leadership in 1947: India will become a great nation, we will eradicate poverty. Indian leadership in 2022: Thank you Modiji for increasing age of eligibility from 21 to 23".

Agnipath protest

Violent protests were reported across several states of India including Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and others over the Agnipath scheme, concerned about job security and pension. Angry mobs protesting against the Centre’s Agnipath yojana set the trains on fire, railway stations were vandalised and roads were blocked.

With crowds squatting on tracks and highways, pelting trains and buses with stones, toppling vending kiosks at train stations, and burning used tyres on tracks, the protests further spread, seemingly uncontrolled.

On Saturday, student organisations led by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) in Bihar called for a 24-hour Bihar Bandh over the Agnipath scheme

The government on Tuesday, June 14, unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs on Tuesday announced the enrollment of the scheme which will be all-India and all-class and will form a distinct rank in the armed forces, besides having distinctive insignia.

(Image: ANI/PTI)