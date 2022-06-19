Union Min Naqvi Slams Rajasthan Govt's Resolution Against Agnipath; Terms It 'propaganda'

After the Rajasthan government passed a resolution demanding the rollback of the Centre's Agnipath scheme on Saturday amidst protests demanding the same, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at the Ashok Gehlot regime and accused them of creating ‘confusion and conspiracy’. He further urged the youth not to fall prey to propaganda

Speaking to the media regarding the Ashok Gehlot government’s resolution seeking repeal of the Agnipath scheme, Naqvi said there are groups ‘allergic’ to PM Narendra Modi and his actions. “Some people want to stop the progress of youngsters. They are creating confusion and conspiracy. They have an allergy to PM Modi. The youth should not fall into the propaganda of such people,” Naqvi said.

Furthermore, commenting on Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari’s 'bloodshed' remark over the Agnipath scheme, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi asserted that the Congress leaders were causing mayhem using misinformation. “Such people are professional political conspirators. Congress leaders keep on working to spread the confusion. They cannot see the development of India,” the union minister said. This came after Congress leader Ansari issued a threat against the Centre and claimed that the country will be ‘covered in blood’ and the new military recruitment programme will not be allowed to happen.

Rajasthan Govt passes resolution seeking withdrawal of Agnipath scheme

During a meeting conducted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan Council of Ministers on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Centre's Agnipath scheme keeping in mind the larger public interest and the sentiments of the youths. Many military experts are of the opinion that the Agnipath scheme will neither secure the future of the youths nor will the Army face the challenges with full confidence, a release by the Rajasthan government said.

"There have been massive protests across the country regarding the provisions, which have created many doubts among the youth," the release said. "Experts say that there should be regular recruitment in the military so that the future of soldiers and their families could be secured. Therefore, the state government is of the view that the central government should have had a comprehensive discussion with all the stakeholders before introducing any such scheme," the release added.

Following the move, BJP on Saturday slammed Congress for keeping interest of the nation and the state at bay. The BJP alleged that the grand old party plays selfish politics and has done a lot of damage to the country. The party backed the Agnipath scheme and called out the opposition parties for spreading misinformation over the same.

