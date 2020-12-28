AGP-turned-AJP Leader Pabindra Deka Resigns As MLA In The Lead-up To Assam Assembly Polls

Pabindra Deka, who recently quit the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) to join the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), resigned from the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday. A three-term MLA from the Patacharkuchi constituency, Deka is one of the founding members of AGP and served as a Cabinet Minister from 1985-1990. On December 15, the senior AGP leader jumped ship and joined AJP a day later.

At the forefront of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the All Assam Students’ Union and the Asom Jatiyabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad joined hands to form AJP on September 14. Deka attributed his exit from AGP to being allegedly sidelined in the party for openly opposing the CAA. Moreover, he alleged that it had given up the characteristics of regionalism and ethnonationalism. Currently, AGP is a coalition partner of BJP in Assam.

BJP kicks off Assam poll campaign

Deka's resignation from AGP assumes significance ahead of the Assam Assembly election due in April-May 2021. BJP had swept the state polls in 2016 winning 86 seats in the 126-member Assembly while Congress could win from only 26 constituencies. The ruling BJP has commenced its preparations for the polls by forming a 16-member state election committee including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, senior Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass. While it is expected to continue the tie-up with AGP, the JP Nadda-led party is at loggerheads with its other ally Bodoland People's Front.

On December 26, Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a three-day visit of Assam and Manipur. Addressing a rally in Kamrup, Shah stressed that infiltration and floods were the two biggest problems of Assam. Highlighting the necessity to stop infiltration, he contended that it has a big impact on the state's culture apart from taking away opportunities from the youth.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "For years, those who kept peace away from Assam - this state's biggest problems are two - infiltration and floods. Can Congress or any of these other parties, can they stop infiltration? Only the BJP government can stop infiltration - under Narendra Modi's leadership. Infiltration affects our culture, arts and snatches away opportunities from our youth."

