Agra Custodial Death: Priyanka Gandhi Visits Victim's Kin; Claims 'Yogi Govt Duping Them'

Meeting the kin of a sanitation worker who died in Agra police's custody, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, claimed that the postmortem report has not been handed over to the family. Slamming the Yogi govt for offering mere Rs 10 lakhs to the kin, she said that the family was being duped. She also condoled the grieving family and took to Twitter to share the photos. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was briefly detained by Lucknow police while en route to Agra to meet the family members of the victim.

Priyanka Vadra: 'Why is govt silent?'

Lashing out at Yogi Adityanath, Vadra said, "Not a single family member was present during the postmortem and the report has not been given to the family. Tahrir (victim) was shown to a brother, he was made to sign, even though he does not know how to read and he does not even know what he has signed. There are so many atrocities happening with the poor family, why is the government silent? The family told me that by giving us 10 lakhs, the government thinks that they will be silent. We want justice."

Priyanka Gandhi detained & let go

On Wednesday, Vadra was stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man's death. Amid huge outcry from Congress, Lucknow police allowed four people, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu and senior leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, to accompany Priyanka Gandhi. While being taken to the police lines, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters that she will definitely go to Agra.

Close on the heels of a Kanpur-based businessman's death allegedly after being thrashed by police in a Gorakhpur hotel, a man accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from a police station in Agra died in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation. Agra SP Muniraj G said the accused, Arun, suddenly fell sick on Tuesday night while a raid was being carried out at his house to recover the stolen money. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Arun was accused of stealing the money on Saturday night from the "malkhana" (a storage house where items confiscated by police are kept)" of the Jagdishpura police station, where he worked as a cleaner. During the investigation, police rounded up several suspects. Arun was one of them as he had access to the "malkhana" and was arrested from the Taj Ganj locality in Agra on Tuesday. According to the police, Arun had shaved his head to hide his identity. As people from the Valmiki community gathered at Arun's house and demanded a fair probe into his death, the post-mortem report of the victim is awaited.