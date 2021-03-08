Agreement Between India And Pak Sparked Hope For Peace In People Of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

The President of the National Conference and Srinagar MP, Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have long-awaited relief from the ceasefire holds between India and Pakistan. The recent agreement between the two countries, Abdullah said, has further sparked more hopes in the people of the Valley for peace.

'Welfare of poor compromised in India and Pakistan'

"Hostilities on borders bring only agonies and miseries to the dwellers, halt agriculture and economic activities, and impact the way of life of every segment of society," he explained as he addressed the NC workers in Udhampur. He then pointed at the substantial portion of budgets that India and Pakistan have been spending to procure arms, while he said that the welfare of the poor in both nations remains to be in a compromised state.

READ | Farooq Abdullah & Mufti Laud India-Pakistan Ceasefire Statement; Advocate Dialogue Again

Abdullah recalls words by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

He also recalled the words of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and reiterated "You can change your friends but not your neighbours," and added that if the enmity between India and Pakistan grows, there will not be any prosperity. People in both nations have long yearned for good relations, he added.

READ | Mehbooba Mufti Appeals To Indian Govt To 'hold Talks With Pak To End Violence In Kashmir'

India and Pakistan, on February 25, declared that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, and other sectors "in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders."

READ | 'Speak To Pakistan Like You Did With China; Finish Terror': Farooq Abdullah To Modi Govt

Referring to the revocation of Article 370 in the Constitution, Abdullah said it isn't just a Kashmir-centric issue but is of much more importance for the regions of Jammu and Ladakh. He was further quoted by PTI as saying "We have to maintain, sustain and promote this spirit for making Jammu and Kashmir a better place to live in."

READ | Farooq Abdullah Moves J&K HC Against Attachment Of Properties In Money Laundering Case

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.