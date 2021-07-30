Agri Min Narendra Singh Tomar Says Govt Ready To Discuss Issues; Asks Oppn To Be Present

As the farmers continue to protest against the Centre's 3 contentious farm bills, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the government is ready to speak on every issue raised by the Opposition. Stating that the Opposition frequently disrupts the Parliament proceedings on several issues, Tomar said that the government and PM Narendra Modi have always made it clear that they are ready to hold discussions over important issues raised by the Opposition, including the farm laws.

Narendra Singh Tomar: 'Oppn must be present for discussions'

Emphasising that Opposition must be present in the Parliament for discussions to happen, Tomar said that if the Opposition gives importance to a certain issue then they should also come for the discussions, asserting that the government is ready for discussions anytime.

Earlier during the day, several MPs cutting across parties like Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were seen protesting inside the Parliament premises near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, in favour of farmers protesting against three controversial farm laws passed by the central government last year.

While speaking to the reporters, the MPs also pointed towards issues like COVID-19 mismanagement by the Centre, Pegasus snoop gate and price rise. The ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, which started on July 19th, has seen numerous adjournment motions being put by various opposition parties on a range of issues both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Monsoon session will conclude on August 13.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19.

(Image: PTI, ANI)