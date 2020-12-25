Agriculture Min Appeals To Mamata Govt As WB Farmers Miss Out On Rs 18,000 Cr PM-KISAN Aid

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the next batch of financial aid totalling Rs 18,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to West Bengal government to implement the same in the poll-bound state. Speaking at the event via video conferencing in presence of PM Modi, he also said that some farmers have bene misled by rumours and government is open to talk to them and solve the problems regarding the new farm laws.

Narendra Singh Tomar said, "As per our estimation, in West Bengal, as many as 70 lakh farmers is liable to get 4 thousand 200 crore rupees per year under the scheme, but the state government has not given permission to implement it there. I want to appeal to the West Bengal government to implement this scheme under which a benefit of 4 thousand 200 crore rupees will be given to the farmers. The farmers of West Bengal have been deprived from this benefit. The entire country knows that PM Modi has filled the gap in the agricultural sector."

He also said, "I appeal to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government. I hope they will understand the importance of the new farm laws, and the issue will be resolved soon."

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

Unions urge Centre to send a concrete proposal

On December 9, the farmer leaders had unanimously rejected the Centre's proposal for making amendments and called for an escalation in the protests until the farm laws are repealed. Subsequently, PM Modi, his Cabinet colleagues, as well as top BJP leaders, have addressed farmers across the country to address their concerns. Moreover, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar gave 8 concrete assurances to farmers via an open letter.

On December 20, the Centre asked the 40 protesting unions to provide details of all remaining concerns and fix a convenient date for the resumption of talks. Earlier in the day, the farmers' unions sent a letter to the Union government and made it clear that they were not willing to budge from their demand for the repeal of the agrarian laws.

