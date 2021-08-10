Last Updated:

Agriculture Min Tomar Targets AAP & TMC; Calls Out 'undemocratic Approach' Over Farm Laws

Narendra Singh Tomar pointed out the derogatory behaviour of the Aam Aadmi Party and the TMC in dealing with matters of the farm bill at Rajya Sabha.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pointed out the Aam Aadmi Party and All India Trinamool Congress's 'undemocratic attitude' in dealing with matters related to farmers' protests. He said as soon as discussions were welcomed in the Rajya Sabha, the TMC and AAP behaved in an uncivilised manner. He targeted the opposition and stated that there was nothing 'black' in the new farm laws and rather black could only be seen on the clothes of the Opposition.

TMC and AAP adopt an undemocratic approach

Narendra Singh Tomar pointed out the derogatory behaviour of the Aam Aadmi Party and the TMC in dealing with matters of the farm bill. He attested that discussion for the farm bill had begun but the parties could not take up the new policies in a civilised manner. He stated, "Congress could not digest the fact that the farmers were now prospering with the new govt policies." Tomar while concluding added that the attitude of Congress & TMC during the discussion in Rajya Sabha had dealt a major blow to democracy & proves that there is nothing black in the new farm laws. He stated, "Black can only be seen in the clothes of Opposition leaders."

Demand for discussion initiated, but decorum not maintained by AAP & TMC

In a report by ANI, Tomar said, "Since the beginning of the Monsoon session of Parliament, the Govt of India has been saying that we're ready to hold a detailed discussion on any subject including those related to agriculture." He added, "Demand for a discussion on agriculture was accepted in Rajya Sabha today. As soon as it began, Congress, AAP & TMC adopted an undemocratic attitude." 

