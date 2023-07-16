Ahead of 2nd Oppn Unity meet Siddaramaiah, Surjewala takes stock of preparations

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah along with state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, and State Home Minister Parameshwar took stock of the preparations ahead of the second meeting of leaders of the opposition parties on July 17 in Bengaluru.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president and leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has already sent an invitation to prominent opposition figures to attend the second unity meeting.

“The meeting was a great success as we were able to discuss various important issues that threaten our democratic polity and came to a unanimous agreement on unitedly fighting the next General Elections,” reminded Kharge about the leaders’ participation in the June 23 opposition meeting held in Patna called by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

The impending meeting specifications

The grand old party on July 17 and 18 will host the second Opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru, Karnataka, with the participation of top leaders from at least 24 political parties.

Eight new parties have reportedly pledged their support to the opposition parties' initiatives to form a unified front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“After last month’s mega Opposition meet in Bihar’s Patna, top leaders of as many as 24 political parties will be attending the second meeting which is going to take place in Karanataka's Bengaluru,” according to sources.

“Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani) are among the new political parties that will be joining the meeting,” said the source.

“Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will also attend the Opposition Parties meeting,” they added.

It is pertinent to note that Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) were allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.