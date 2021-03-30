Ahead Of Assam Elections, Kokrajhar Police Recovers Illegal Arms Cache From Ripu Forest

Amid the ongoing Assembly elections, Assam police have recovered illegal weapons from the forest area of Kokrajhar district on Monday. In order to maintain peace and order in the state and also to ensure free & fair elections-- Kokrajhar Police launched an extensive search operation in Ripu Forest under Gossaigaon Police Station. The team recovered huge numbers of illegal arms and ammunitions, dry rations & utensils stored & kept concealed under the ground.

Kokrajhar police took to Twitter and said that People's safety is the priority.

Weapons recovered:

3 AK-56

157 nos. ammo

08 blankets

150kg ration

medicines and other items

Addl. Director-General of Police (Admn), Assam L R Bishnoi took to Twitter and hailed the efforts of commandos of Assam Police and Kokrajhar police.

Weapons recovered before the First phase polls

On March 23, the Assam police recovered two AK-56 and other weapons from the forest area of Kokrajhar district. A team led by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kokrajhara with additional SP, DSP and commandos recovered two AK-56, 29 round bullets, and one revolver from the spot after two hours of a search operation in the forest area of Bishmuri village.

ADGP, L R Bishnoi said that the weapons were hidden in the Bishmuri area forest. After the search operation was carried out for around two hours the police recovered two AK-56, 29 round bullets, and one revolver.

Assam Elections

In the first phase of assembly elections in Assam held on March 27, as many as 47 constituencies spanned across 12 districts went to the polls to decide the fate of 264 candidates from different political parties in the state. Over 81.09 lakh voters exercised their right to vote and the voter turnout in the first phase of the elections was approximately 76 per cent. Assam is yet to hold the second and third phases of elections and the counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2, 2021.

Assam elections (3-phases)

126 seats (8-SC, 16-ST)

33,530 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 31

1st phase- 47 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 39 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 40 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

(Image Credits: @KokrajharPolice/@lrbishnoiassam/Twitter)