Last Updated:

Ahead Of Assam Elections, Kokrajhar Police Recovers Illegal Arms Cache From Ripu Forest

Kokrajhar Police launched an extensive search operation in Ripu Forest & recovered vast illegal arms cache, kept concealed underground ahead of Assam elections.

Written By
Astha Singh
@KokrajharPolice/@lrbishnoiassam/Twitter

Amid the ongoing Assembly elections, Assam police have recovered illegal weapons from the forest area of Kokrajhar district on Monday. In order to maintain peace and order in the state and also to ensure free & fair elections-- Kokrajhar Police launched an extensive search operation in Ripu Forest under Gossaigaon Police Station. The team recovered huge numbers of illegal arms and ammunitions, dry rations & utensils stored & kept concealed under the ground.

READ | Assam polls :BJP's Himanta Biswas and Congress' Gaurav Gogoi break into dance in rallies

Kokrajhar police took to Twitter and said that People's safety is the priority.

READ | In Pictures | Assembly Elections 2021 begin as Assam and West Bengal go to polls

Weapons recovered:

  • 3 AK-56
  • 157 nos. ammo
  • 08 blankets
  • 150kg ration
  • medicines and other items

Addl. Director-General of Police (Admn), Assam L R Bishnoi took to Twitter and hailed the efforts of commandos of Assam Police and Kokrajhar police.

READ | BJP's hate politics to be rejected by Assam people in polls: Kamal Nath

Weapons recovered before the First phase polls

On March 23, the Assam police recovered two AK-56 and other weapons from the forest area of Kokrajhar district. A team led by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kokrajhara with additional SP, DSP and commandos recovered two AK-56, 29 round bullets, and one revolver from the spot after two hours of a search operation in the forest area of Bishmuri village.

ADGP, L R Bishnoi said that the weapons were hidden in the Bishmuri area forest. After the search operation was carried out for around two hours the police recovered two AK-56, 29 round bullets, and one revolver.

Assam Elections

In the first phase of assembly elections in Assam held on March 27, as many as 47 constituencies spanned across 12 districts went to the polls to decide the fate of 264 candidates from different political parties in the state. Over 81.09 lakh voters exercised their right to vote and the voter turnout in the first phase of the elections was approximately 76 per cent. Assam is yet to hold the second and third phases of elections and the counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2, 2021.

  • Assam elections (3-phases)
  • 126 seats (8-SC, 16-ST) 
  • 33,530 polling stations
  • Assembly term ending on May 31
  • 1st phase- 47 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27
  • 2nd phase- 39 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1
  • 3rd phase- 40 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

(Image Credits: @KokrajharPolice/@lrbishnoiassam/Twitter)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND