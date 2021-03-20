Ahead Of Assam Polls, Tarun Gogoi's Son Gaurav Gogoi Hopeful Of Transformation For State

With the Assam Assembly Elections inching closer, Congress has intensified its campaign in the poll-bound state aiming to dethrone the ruling administration of NDA. On Saturday, Congress' Gaurav Gogoi, son of veteran Congress leader and former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi spoke exclusively to Republic TV during his election campaign at Dhekiajuli constituency over his father's legacy, political journey and vision for Assam.

How was your journey from the Corporate sector to Politics?

"I was always concerned about the development, public service. I was always interested in economics and politics in young people in rural areas. the world around me has changed and the incentive has changed. When I was in the corporate sector the incentive was profit and now that I am in the non-profit sector the incentive is government policies. The canvas and the amount of subject which one need to grasp in order to have a proper roadmap is much larger," Gogoi said. READ | Assam election: BJP expels Dilip Paul, 14 others for contesting as Independent Candidates

What role did your father, ex-CM of Assam Tarun Gogoi play in your political career?

"I joined politics after my masters and when you are young you tend to get overconfident with the knowledge and experience. I was very overconfident about my ideas about the development of Assam. I am inspired by my father's work. We used to have constructive debates with each other and I would clash with him on his views regarding development. But even now after so many years of quitting his chief ministership, I still find his ideas much more relevant than my ideas and I have begun to appreciate his ideas. I have my masters degree, but his years of experience and spending time with common people- having genuine human connection and conversation with people did teach him what Assam is and the kind of development it needs, the type of politics that can keep Assam united. He mentored me then and even now my memories of him continue to guide my work," Gogoi said.

What is your Vision for Assam?

"Assam is a part of the North-east where our Ecology is very unique, pristine and not as urbanised as the rest of India. My vision for the Assam is to preserve the ecology, culture and at the same time also ensure modernisation in terms of infrastructure, opportunities for youth. I have great hopes for Assam," the Congress leader said.

How would you transform Assam and India?

"Gaurav said Our economic model has to change, we have to come up with a new economic model that preserves and protect the ecology and environment, that creates jobs- that do not despair people from the villages. At the same time, everybody is included irrespective of caste, community, gender, race or any other form of orientation. Where everybody feels the country belongs to them and feels safe under the rights guaranteed to them by the Indian constitution," Gaurav Gogoi said.