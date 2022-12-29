Ahead Of Assembly Polls In Major States BJP Set To Reshuffle Its General Secretaries

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a significant reshuffle in the party's general secretaries ahead of the assembly elections in a number of states next year.

According to sources reported by ANI, the move is being motivated by the party's poor performance in Punjab, Himachal, and Delhi, where it failed to form a government.

BJP to reshuffle its general secretaries

Officials from the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have reached an agreement about the dismissal of General Secretaries and change of responsibilities, reported ANI.

According to sources, the General Secretaries of many states including Rajasthan, Himachal, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana may be given the responsibility of other states.

Chandrashekhar, the general secretary of Rajasthan BJP, is likely to be expelled from the position, according to sources reported by ANI.

Sources claim that the action is being initiated since Chandrashekhar has failed to unite the party leaders in the state and because the party leaders' animosity with the organisation minister has been evident on a number of fronts.

Pawan Rana, the general secretary (org) of Himachal Pradesh, may also be relieved of his duties. The responsibility of Punjab’s General Secretary M Srinivasulu can also be changed.

The organisation minister for Haryana, Ravindra Raju, is most likely to be shifted from the state because of issues with his working style and language.

The role of Fadindra Nath Sharma, the general secretary of Assam, could also be changed, said sources reported by ANI.

Siddharthan, the general secretary of Delhi, may also be fired from his position, after the recent defeat in the MCD elections. But which leader would work best in Delhi for BJP is still up in the air.

MCD elections compel BJP for this decision

According to sources, the BJP was compelled to make these difficult decisions as a result of its loss in the elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party won 134 of 250 wards, while the BJP got 104, and the Congress came a distant third with just nine.