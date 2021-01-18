Ahead Of Bengal Polls, BJP Seeks More Rallies Of PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda & CM Yogi

With elections in West Bengal slated to be held later this year, the state's Bharatiya Janata Party Unit (BJP) has asked its Central leadership to send Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath more frequently in the state to address rallies. Sources informed that the saffron party is also planning to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary function in a grand manner and it will be attended by PM Modi.

West Bengal: BJP plans to carry out rath yatra in 294 constituencies

Ahead of the assembly elections, BJP is also planning to carry out a rath yatra in Bengal. Earlier in 2019 as well, BJP wanted to carry out a similar yatra but was unable to do so. However, this time, the saffron party wants to carry out the yatra in all 294 constituencies of the state, but it is yet to announce its financial decision regarding this.

Recently, the state unit of the party held a meeting with Shah and Nadda in which the preparations for elections were reviewed. Sources informed that a number of political leaders especially from the ruling Trinamool Congress are expected to join the party this month. This follows a string of resignations from the party and defections to the BJP in recent weeks, most notable among them, Suvendu Adhikari who also took a large number of cadre with him.

West Bengal assembly elections

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections. Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Prashant Kishor has raised the stakes by saying that the BJP won't cross 99 seats, else he'll quit his work in politics.

