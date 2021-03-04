Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Trinamool Holds Coordination Committee Meet At Kolkata's TMC Bhavan

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday afternoon held the party's Coordination Committee meeting at TMC Bhavan in Kolkata. According to sources, this crucial meeting is currently underway and party coordinators of the upcoming polls Prashant Kishor and Abhishek Banerjee are also present in the meeting. Apart from them, the meeting is being attended by all sitting MPs and MLAs of the Kolkata district.

BJP's Dilip Ghosh predicts massive election sweep

Amid the ongoing Bengal poll battle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again expressed confidence that it will defeat the ruling TMC. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday asserted that the saffron party will bag more than 200 seats in the election. Ghosh stated that BJP's preparations for these crucial elections started five years ago.

Dilip Ghosh further referred to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections which resulted in BJP making major inroads in West Bengal and eventually emerging as the main opposition for TMC. Further remarking on the saffron party's phase-wise strategy, Ghosh indicated that his party will sweep the 2021 assembly polls.

"Wake up in the morning on the day of polls. Remember your God. Go to polling centres and press the button of Lotus. Aisa current lagega ki Mamata ji apni kursi se 2 foot upar uth jaaegi," he stated.

West Bengal polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. On the other hand, the BJP won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has kickstarted a fierce campaign as it aims to unseat the TMC government. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray while AIMIM too has announced its intention to make its political debut in the state.

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

