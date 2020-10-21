Ahead Of Bihar Elections, Ravi Kishan Assures NDA's Return Says Will Be A 'historic Win'

Ahead of the Bihar elections, BJP MP Ravi Kishan spoke exclusively to RepublicTv exuding confidence over the NDA's chances of bagging another successful term with a thumping 'historic' victory. "In Bihar, Nitish ji has given employment to over 8 lakh young people, he has built roads. Bihar has always been blessed by Narendra Modi ji. I have seen Bihar 15 years ago, where kidnapping was rampant, but today BJP will once again come to the state with the NDA, recording a historic win," he said.

"You can not remove Modiji from this historic win, Nitish ji has also followed his route map, now they will come again with full majority. The people of Bihar have great love for BJP because they love the nation. From cylinders to gas, to roads, to farmers, roots have been strengthened by Modi ji," added Ravi Kishan.

Bihar election 2020

Bihar is bracing for assembly elections which will be contested in three phases for its 243 assembly seats on -- October 28, November 3 and November 7. Keeping in view the COVID-19 protocol, the voting time has been increased by one hour. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. The ECI announced the Bihar election schedule on September 25 and the Model Code of Conduct has been in effect since the announcement of election dates. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

A major battle is expected between the two major alliances -- NDA and Mahagathbandhan. From the NDA fold, BJP will contest on 121 seats of which 11 seats have been allocated to its smaller allies, while the ruling JDU in coalition with BJP will contest on 122 seats of which 7 seats are allotted to Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, in the 243 seat Bihar assembly election. This election will witness one of the allies in NDA, the LJP contesting solo as the party had differences over the seat-sharing ratio with JDU. On the other hand, Mahagathbandhan consisting of Congress and RJD will have Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face with RJD-Congress agreeing on 144:70 seat-sharing ratio along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats.

