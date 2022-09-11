Ahead Of BMC Clash, Pawar Calls BJP A 'communal Force'; Saffron Party Gives Scathing Reply

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and said that "communal forces" should be kept away.

"We should give the opportunity to youngsters to develop new leadership. We need to keep communal forces like RSS and BJP away by working with like-minded parties," Pawar said.

In response, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed the NCP supremo and called him the "biggest hypocrite" in Indian politics. He also reminded Pawar about his cabinet position in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

"Sharad Pawar is the biggest hypocrite in Indian politics. The same Sharad Pawar took a cabinet position in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He had also supported the BJP government in 2014 when we had not demanded. He is calling all opposition parties together not because of BJP but because he must be fearing that Rahul Gandhi and Congress may be the leader of all opposition," Bhatkhalkar said.

'Pawar's policy is use and throw,' says BJP

When asked about Pawar's message to party workers to work without thinking about an ally, the BJP leader added, "If you go through the history of Sharad Pawar. His policy is use and throw. He used Uddhav Thackeray for his own political gain. NCP and Uddhav's Sena are just reduced to two or three districts. We don't give much importance to the statement of Sharad Pawar."

Recently, BJP Maharashtra Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will win more than 45 of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, including Baramati, the stronghold of Sharad Pawar, in the next general elections.

However, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar questioned the credibility of Bawankule, and termed his statement as "table talk".

"These are just table talks. He (Bawankule) has just been given the new responsibility. That person was denied a ticket (by the BJP) during the 2019 state elections and his wife's candidature, too, was taken away at the last moment...This is his credibility in the party and such people should make such claims!" Ajit Pawar said.