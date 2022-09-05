After offering prayers to iconic LalbaugchaRaja, a prominent Ganesh Mandal in Mumbai, during his two-day visit to the city, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at his ‘Sagar Bungalow’ in Mumbai.

Ahead of the upcoming BMC elections, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and corporators at Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’s residence in Mumbai.

Shah met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other leaders at the airport.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit during the ongoing Ganesh festival comes ahead of the crucial polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expected in September or October. The BJP is aiming to wrest control of the BMC from the Shiv Sena, which ruled the cash-rich civic body till an administrator was appointed earlier this year due to a delay in holding polls.

Notably, more than 200 district secretaries have been called at Fadnavis’s residence. Shah is said to be briefing BJP MPs and MLAs who would be contesting in the upcoming BMC elections under the leadership of Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ashish Shelar.

With an eye on the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar is on a mission for 135 seats out of 227 seats. Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on Sunday night. He is also scheduled to inaugurate an A M Naik school in Mumbai's Powai.

Shiv Sena-BJP faceoff in BMC election

With a budget of around Rs. 37,000 crore each year, BMC is regarded as Asia's finest civic organisation. Even while NCP-Congress was in power in the state, Shiv Sena was a dominant influence in local elections. In the 2017 civic polls, BJP and Shiv Sena contested independently as they could not agree to the seat-sharing formula. According to reports, Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray threatened to quit the BJP government in Maharashtra and the Centre at that juncture.

Thus, the 2017 BMC election became a prestige battle for the Sena and BJP. The results brought in more cheer for BJP than the Sena as the former secured 82 seats, an increase of 51 seats from the previous election. Moreover, the Shiv Sena fell way short of the majority winning just 84 seats. On the other hand, Congress, NCP, and MNS won 31, 7 and 6 seats respectively. After hectic negotiations, BJP decided not to challenge the Sena on the Mayor’s position. Thus, Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar and Suhas Wadkar won the election to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively on November 22, 2017.

While the divide between the two allies continued to grow over the years, the Sena consolidated its position in the BMC when all 6 winning candidates of the MNS joined the party. With 40 out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs backing the state government, the upcoming BMC election is seen as a litmus test for Uddhav Thackeray. As the term of the elected corporators ended earlier this year, Iqbal Chahal has been running the affairs of the Mumbai civic body as the Administrator.