Ahead Of BRS Leader K Kavitha's ED Summons, KTR Attacks PM Modi; Says 'we Won't Be Scared'

Ahead of the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of BRS Leader K Kavitha on March 16 in connection with the liquor policy case, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "we will not be scared, do whatever you want to."

KTR said, "PM Modi is god for Adani, because he looted the wealth of the country and offered it to his friend (Adani), and because he's (Modi) looting the country, he might be god for his friend (Adani). BJP is the bad omen for the state."

The Minister added, "We will not be scared, whatever you want to do, you do. For Modi, for ED we will not be scared, do whatever you want to do. The thieves will be afraid, there’s no need for us to be scared. Will go to the public and will decide in the public court."

The comments by the BRS leader came after K Kavitha was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nine hours on Saturday. After which, the BRS leader was summoned again on March 16 in connection with the case.

K Kavitha moves Supreme Court for protection

On Wednesday, K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, moved the Supreme Court for protection from arrest and challenged the summons by the ED in the money-laundering case.

The bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha agreed to hear the plea of Kavitha on March 24.

K Kavitha's lawyer asked, "Can a woman be called to the office of the Enforcement Directorate?” seeking an urgent hearing of the plea. The lawyer added, "It is completely against the law.”

ED questions Kavitha's former auditor

K Kavitha's alleged former auditor Butchibabu Gorantla was grilled and questioned by the ED on March 15. His questioning comes a day before the second summons to K Kavitha.

