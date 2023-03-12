Ahead Of Budget Session Commencement, Vice President Dhankhar Calls For All-party Meeting

Ahead of the second phase of the 2023-24 annual budget session, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called for an all-party meeting on Sunday, March 12.

The government is likely to introduce legislation for passage in the second phase of the budget session, while the demand for grants and approval of the Union Budget will be the main focus when it resumes on March 13.

According to the records, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha each have close to nine bills that need to be passed. The government, in the last winter session, forwarded two bills - the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022—to a Joint Committee, which is currently reviewing them. Sources have confirmed that the Multi-State Cooperation Bill group chaired by CP Joshi will give its findings to Parliament during the next session. This panel has finished discussing the bill, and on March 13th, it is anticipated that its draft report will be adopted.

Additionally, the government will list The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was scrutinised by a Joint Committee of Parliament.

Reportedly, the government is likely to introduce the Personal Data Protection Bill in the upcoming session. This bill is likely to be cleared by the Union Cabinet soon.

Amongst the bills pending in the Rajya Sabha, three have already been passed by the Lok Sabha, including the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022; and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Bills that haven't been referred to any parliamentary scrutiny and are pending passage include the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council (Repeal) Bill, 2012; the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies (Third) Bill, 2013; the Delhi Rent (Repeal) Bill, 2013; and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented the first phase of the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1.