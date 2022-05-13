Ahead Of Congress' 'Chintan Shivir', Ajay Maken Promises Big Organisational Changes

Ahead of Congress' brainstorming 3-day conclave "Chintan Shivir" in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Friday, senior party leader Ajay Maken said that big organisational changes will be seen in the grand old party after its conclave.

Addressing a press conference ahead of its "Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir" in Udaipur, the former Congress MP, Ajay Maken said, "There's almost complete unanimity among panel members on the proposal that to ensure that party leaders don't give tickets to their kin or relatives without any work in the party, at least 5 years of prior work in the party will be required."

On holding any post in the party, Maken said, "Any person who is holding a post continuously for 5 years should have to step down," adding, "There should be a cooling period of at least 3 years for that person to come back on the same post. For more than 5 years a person should not be on the same post."

'Country has expectations from Congress': Surjewala

Earlier, while speaking to reporters on Thursday about Congress' conclave in Udaipur, Randeep Surjewala said, "There is a need to bring about organisational changes. At a time when the country is facing multiple challenges, it is natural that Congress will discharge its responsibilities toward the people and articulate their concerns. That is why we are holding the Nav Sankalp Shivir."

"We know that the country has expectations from the Congress. We know we have limitations, we know we have shortcomings and we know that we need to improve our ideology and organisation further and adapt to the changing circumstances and transform ourselves. With this thought in mind, we have organised this Chintan Shivir," Surjewala told reporters.

It is significant to mention that the "Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir" of Congress is being held in the backdrop of the party's string of electoral defeats in the past few years.

Congress' Chintan Shivir

The three-day Chintan Shivir will be focusing on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges. During this while, top Congress leaders will come out with solutions and further clear the party's stance on key issues including polarisation, Centre-state ties, forming of alliances, and attempts at bringing in ''uniformity", especially in the Northeast, reported PTI, citing official sources.

Notably, the grand old party will be holding the Chintan Shivir at Udaipur in Rajasthan from May 13 to 15 after a gap of almost nine years. This came after the party faced "an unprecedented crisis" as it remains in power on its own in just two states and has less than 100 members in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.