Ahead Of Gujarat Polls, Kejriwal Assures RTO Services At Doorsteps Of Auto-rickshaw Drivers To Curb Corruption

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised auto-rickshaw drivers in Gujarat to bring Regional Transport Office (RTO) services to their doorsteps to check corruption and also to save them from harassment.

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener was addressing a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year, Kejriwal said the auto-rickshaw drivers had played a vital role in his victory in the Delhi elections, and urged them to do the same by promoting the AAP among their passengers and through social media.

He said his government in Delhi paid Rs 5,000 each to nearly 1.5 lakh drivers twice during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"In Delhi, you do not need to go to the RTO (Regional Transport Office) for works like renewal of licence, change of ownership, permit, or hypothecation. We have given a phone number. Give a call and a Delhi government officer will come to your doorstep. You will get your licence renewed in the same way you order a pizza on phone," he said.

Kejriwal said this will stop bribery.

The money given as a bribe to policemen, government officials will be saved, he said.

"You will not be required to pay any bribe. But for that you will have to form AAP's government," he said.

Some of the auto-rickshaw drivers present at the event claimed they were harassed by police under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Kejriwal said, "This (Section) 188 was also used for harassment in Delhi. I know what this Section 188 is all about. They would make bogus cases, whether one was accused or not. They'd treat them as if they were murderers. I freed them from (Section) 188, and will do the same in Gujarat." He said the auto-rickshaw drivers will also benefit from free and quality education and health care services that the AAP has promised in Gujarat if it comes to power.

Free electricity up to 300 units as promised by the party will also help the auto-rickshaw drivers save money and help them deal with inflation, the AAP leader said.