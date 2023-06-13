Ahead Of June 23 Opposition Meet, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Son Quits Bihar Cabinet

Quick links:
Son of ex-Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's has quit Nitish Kumar's cabinet. (Image: PTI)
Why you are reading this: Ahead of the Mahagathbandhan meeting called by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, the son of former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi, Santosh Manjhi, has quit the Bihar cabinet.
3 Things You Need To Know
#BREAKING | Hindustani Awam Morcha chief and Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Manjhi quits as Bihar minister ahead of opposition meet on June 23 in Patna.
After tendering the resignation, Manjhi's son said, "The future of my party was in danger, and this is why I took this step."
"To save our existence, we took an exit, and I won't take my registration back. There was no recognition in the party. I escaped from the jungle and from the lion who suppressed others."
Manjhi's son also clarified that the party is not thinking about reaching out to the BJP-led NDA and will stick with the ruling alliance. He, however, expressed that he wants to be a part of Mahagathbandhan.
Suman Manjhi is the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. Before his resignation, he was serving as the Minister for the SC/ST Welfare Department in the state government under Nitish Kumar's rule. His party forged an alliance with the ruling JD (U) and Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The resignation was offered by Santosh Kumar Suman to Bihar Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Nitish Kumar's party colleague Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Tuesday.
