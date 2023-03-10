Ahead Of Karnataka Assembly Polls, BJP MLC Puttanna Resigns & Joins Congress

Striking a blow to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly election in Karnataka, incumbent MLC Puttanna resigned from his position as MLC and the primary membership of the party to join the Congress.

In the presence of AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, and Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, the former BJP leader was inducted into the Congress.

Speaking after his induction, Puttanna cited "personal reasons" for the action.

Puttanna joined BJP after being kicked out of JD(S)

Notably, the former Janata Dal (Secular) leader joined BJP on Mar 17, 2020 at the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa after being kicked out of the JD(S) for “anti-party” acts.

Puttanna had then claimed that he had invitations from both BJP and Congress.

Congress’ presser following Puttanna's jump

The state Congress unit and the former BJP MLC convened a press conference. Siddaramaiah, MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, and DK Shivakumar, attended the conference.

“AICC general secretaries Surjewala , KPCC president DKShivakumar , assembly opposition leaders Siddaramaiah held a joint media conference at KPCC office with Puttanna, who has resigned from BJP membership and MLC post,” tweeted Karnataka Congress.

Surjewala’s scathing attack on BJP

Following Puttanna's resignation, prominent Congressman and Rajya Sabha member Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the BJP.

Suffocated & stifled by the #40PercentSarkara & its anti-youth, anti-teacher policies, Sh Puttanna, BJP MLC today resigned as MLC & from BJP Membership.



He has 4 years tenure as MLC remaining.



We at @INCKarnataka commend his bold and courageous move.



BJP’s reverse count is on. pic.twitter.com/xYPgWSIcPO — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 9, 2023

“Suffocated & stifled by the 40PercentSarkara & its anti-youth, anti-teacher policies, Sh Puttanna, BJP MLC today resigned as MLC & from BJP Membership. He has 4 years tenure as MLC remaining. We at INC Karnataka commend his bold and courageous move. BJP’s reverse count is on,” tweeted Randeep Singh Surjewala.