Ahead Of Karnataka Polls, BJP's Jarkiholi Releases Alleged DK Shivakumar 'wealth' Tape

In a massive controversy in poll-bound Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday released an alleged audio clip of Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar showing off his wealth. He also accused Shivakumar of blackmailing IAS officers by holding audio and video recordings for getting work done.

"I have a house in Dubai, a house in London. Will buy a house in Delhi, I have a flat in Mumbai. Rs 40 to 50 crore was seized from my house during raids," one can be heard saying in the alleged tape, which Jarkiholi claimed was of Shivakumar's.

DK Shivakumar behind sleaze video on me: BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi

Jarkiholi on Monday accused Shivakumar of being involved in the conspiracy to discredit him and requested an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the "racket" behind it.

Jarkiholi resigned as Karnataka Water Resources minister about two years ago owing to a sex scandal. The woman, who was at the centre of the controversy, had alleged that the BJP MLA allegedly exploited her by promising a government job, a charge denied by Jarkiholi.

In a press conference, the Gokak MLA said that the woman and her accomplices should be arrested to bring out the truth. "I demand that the state government should hand over the case to the CBI. The girl should be arrested along with her accomplices, including two people from Mandya, whose names I will disclose before the CBI," he said.

The ex-minister accused Shivakumar of trying to spoil his personal life. "D K Shivakumar is unfit to be a politician. No one should spoil someone's personal life. I never made personal attacks," the BJP leader charged while claiming that he has evidence to prove that the Congress leader was behind it.

The BJP leader said that there are many sleaze videos of several politicians, including top bureaucrats and Congress leaders of the state, which are used for blackmailing.

"This is a very serious matter because many people have been honey trapped including Congress leaders and top officers who are being blackmailed. I urge the state government to hand over the case to the CBI," Jarkiholi said,

The BJP MLA said that he would give all the documentary and audio/video evidence to the CBI if the Karnataka government hands over the case to the central agency.

'I don't know': Siddaramaiah reacts to tape scam

Reacting to the development, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that he does not have any idea about the tape scam and urged the BJP government to constitute a committee.

"That I do not know...I request Basavaraj Bommai to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of a sitting Supreme Court judge to look into allegations made by the BJP. Why they are afraid of constituting a commission?" he asked.