Ahead Of Karnataka Polls, PM Modi Recalls Congress Corruption Record In Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, February 27, recalled the corruption record of the Congress party and listed its failures in addressing problems of deprived communities. While addressing a public rally in Karnataka’s Belagavi, PM Modi said during the Congress regime, money transferred to farmers would get cut due to corruption by middlemen.

He said, “We have transferred Rs 16,000 crore to farmers from across the country from here eliminating the middlemen. Had it been Congress' rule, over Rs 12,000 crore would have been lost out of Rs 16,000 crore.”

PM Modi went on to take a dig at the Congress, and said, “Today's changing India is doing development work one after the other, giving priority to every deprived. Small farmers were neglected in our country for decades, now these small farmers are the priority of the BJP government.”

He also highlighted that more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been deposited in the accounts of small farmers, of which more than Rs 50 thousand crore has been deposited in the accounts of mothers and sisters who are into farming.

PM Modi also compared the agriculture budget under the Congress-led UPA regime with the BJP-led NDA government. He highlighted that in 2014, the agriculture budget was Rs 25 thousand crores, whereas this time our agriculture budget is more than Rs 1 lakh 25 thousand crore.

He stressed the imposition of taxes on payments made by the sugarcane co-operatives under the Congress regime. He said, “We have made provisions to waive tax on payments made since 2016-17 to sugar cooperatives. This will help sugar co-operatives in writing off the loans worth Rs 10,000 crore which got accumulated due to the UPA govt's policies.”

PM Modi slams Congress’ leadership

Prime Minister Modi in his address also slammed the senior leadership of the Congress party. He highlighted how Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was disrespected during the party’s 85th Plenary session being held at Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

He said, “Mallikarjun Kharge has served the public in whatever way possible...I was disheartened to see how the most senior leader, the president of Congress has been disrespected by them (Sonia Gandhi)...The world knows who has the remote control.”

#WATCH | Karnataka: Mallikarjun Kharge has served the public in whatever way possible...I was disheartened to see how the most senior leader, the president of Congress has been disrespected by them...The world knows who has the remote control: PM Narendra Modi in Belagavi pic.twitter.com/Du4ytHf57X — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023



PM Modi took a dig at former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi after she was seen standing under an umbrella during a flag hoisting ceremony in the Congress’ 85th plenary session. Standing in front of her was Congress chief Kharge, without an umbrella, on a sunny day.

PM Modi lists development projects

PM Modi, on Monday, launched several development initiatives in Karnataka’s Belagavi. He also released the 13th instalment amount of about Rs 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct benefits transfer to more than 8 crore beneficiaries.

While addressing the public rally, he said, “Belagavi has become a base for various industries, and the double-engine government is committed to strengthening it.”

“Be it agriculture, be it industry, be it tourism, be it better education or better health... all these are further empowered by good connectivity. That's why for the past years we are focusing a lot on the connectivity of Karnataka. Currently, work is going on in Karnataka on railway projects worth Rs 45 thousand crores.”

PM Modi also stated that Belagavi is called Venugram, as the city is famous for handicrafts and has a good population of artisans. He highlighted that earlier governments had banned cutting bamboo but the BJP government changed the law and allowed the usage of bamboo which will benefit lakhs of artisans.