Ahead Of Kerala Polls Sreedharan Assures 'Absolute Majority Or Accessible Seats' For BJP

Metroman Elattuvalapil Sreedharan assured of turning around the Bharatiya Janata Party's fortune in Kerala. He predicted that either the party will get a full majority or enough numbers of seats to evolve as a kingmaker in the state. Metroman Sreedharan is the technocrat who implemented several flagship projects across India including the Metro Rail. During his campaign trail for Kerala Assembly polls, Sreedharan interacted with ANI and expressed confidence that he is going to win the Palakkad Assembly constituency.

'BJP has very good prospects of winning': Sreedharan

Sreedharan was part of Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow in Malampuzha in Palakkad. He called the event spectacular and said that thousands of enthusiastic people turned up for it.

"I think this will have a tremendous effect on the morale of people who were let off by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) governments. People will vote for the BJP," he told ANI. READ | Kerala gold smuggling: HC orders Crime Branch to not arrest ED officials till March 30

Sreedharan highlighted that working as a technocrat and as a politician are two different things. He stated that if he gets elected he will be very useful for the state. On being asked about his role if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is voted to power.

he will try to bring big industries to Kerala and work to raise employment and the education system.

"There are hardly any industries in Kerala today. Only industries can bring wealth to the state. Job creation is necessary as Kerala has the most unemployed youths. I will try to raise the standard of the education system. I will work to bring a transparent, efficient and corruption-free government," he told ANI.

'Washing elders' feet is a tradition'- Sreedharan

On being asked about the Left front for attacking him on washing his feet by voters, he alleged that Left parties do not possess any knowledge about Indian tradition.

"Washing the feet of elders is a tradition and the Left party did not know about it. This is a way of showing respect to our elders and is done by everyone. My children also do it. This is a practice throughout India, not just in Kerala. By criticising this, the Left has reflected that they have no regard for our tradition," he told ANI.

Kerala Assembly Polls

The state of Kerala is all set to go for polls on April 6 before the tenure of the 14th Kerala Assembly comes to an end. A total of 2,67, 88,268 electors will elect the candidates from the 40,771 polling booths for the 15th Legislative Assembly in a single-phase poll. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Kerala (Single-phase election)

140 seats (14-SC, 2-ST)

40,771 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 30

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI-M comprising left and like-minded parties is fighting the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress and comprising like-minded parties.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)