Ahead Of Maharashtra MLC Elections, Fadnavis Claims 'disagreement Between MVA Allies'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday claimed that there is no coordination between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies ahead of the elections for the state Legislative Council on June 20.

A total of 11 candidates are in the fray for the June 20 polls to be held for 10 seats, with the MVA allies, which is a coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, each fielding two candidates. The BJP has nominated five candidates.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "There is no coordination within government. This is proof of disagreement. Everyone is trying to ensure their own candidate's victory. We have our fifth candidate."

Maharashtra MLC elections

The BJP is hoping to repeat its victory in the Rajya Sabha elections in the Legislative Council elections as well, in which the role of Independents and smaller parties would be vital. In a blow to the MVA, Dhananjay Mahadik, the BJP's third contender, defeated Sena's second nominee, Sanjay Pawar, in the RS elections.

The electoral college for MLC elections is made up of MLAs. The quota for first preference votes per candidate to win the Legislative Council polls is 26.

Following the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, the effective strength of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly has been cut to 285 members, while two NCP MLAs, Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, are currently in jail and have not allowed to vote by the High Court.

Smaller parties and Independents account for 25 MLAs. The BJP has 106 MLAs, Shiv Sena 55, NCP 52 and Congress 44.

Given its strength in the Assembly, the BJP can get four of the five candidates elected, the Sena and the NCP two each, and the Congress one. In a bid to get the digits right, the contesting parties are trying to woo Independents and smaller players.

Fadnavis on Agnipath scheme

Speaking on Agnipath military recruitment scheme, the former Maharashtra CM said that many people are supporting it. Stating that only a few people are opposing, Fadnavis pointed out that it was recommended by Kargil War Review Committee.

The Centre on Tuesday announced the scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17.5 and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, on a four-year short-term contractual basis. After the four-year term, upto 25% of the Agniveers will be retained for regular service. The Centre has also increased the upper age limit of Agniveers to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment.