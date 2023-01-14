Ahead Of Mayor Poll, Poaching Fear Forces Parties To Move Councillors Out Of Chandigarh

Ahead of the Chandigarh Mayoral poll which is scheduled to take place on January 17, poaching fear has been looming in Punjab as political parties have shifted the councillors out from the Union Territory. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have shifted their flock to the states where they are in power.

Accordingly, the AAP councillors have been shifted to Ropar in Punjab, the Congress councillors to Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh and the BJP councillors have been shifted to Haryana. The councillors are expected to return to Chandigarh by Jan 16 evening or by the morning of Jan 17.

Chandigarh Mayoral poll

Notably, the current scenario in the House of 35 seats seems a bit complex when it comes to electing the Mayor. Both AAP and BJP have 14 councillors each while Congress has 6 and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has 1 councillor. The Congress party, whose six councillors have already shifted to Kasauli, has declared that it won't take part in the Mayoral election. With Congress abstaining from the poll, it will be a tough fight for the BJP and AAP.

However, the saffron party seems to have a slight edge over Kejriwal's party as the Chandigarh Member of Parliament (MP) who is an ex-officio member of the House and also votes for the Mayoral poll, is BJP leader Kerron Kher. It is pertinent to mention that to be elected as Mayor, the candidate must have at least 19 votes. The elections for the three posts - Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor are held every year during the five-year term of the House.

Notably, last year, BJP won the mayoral post after AAP's vote was declared invalid. This year, the AAP wanted to get Congress' support for the Mayoral election, however, the Grand Old Party has also declared that it will abstain from the voting.