Ahead of MCD polls, Delhi BJP promises to arrange free pilgrimages every month

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Ahead of the MCD polls early next year, the Delhi BJP has promised to send people in the city to Hindu pilgrim sites.

Delhi BJP general secretary (organisation) Siddhartha had said on Sunday that party workers in each mandal (ward) would arrange free pilgrimages every month.

While making the announcement, he flagged off a bus of pilgrims arranged by Mandawali ward president Kailash Yadav.

"The BJP is committed to send people of the state(Delhi) for darshan of Hindutva pilgrim sites," Siddhartha said, alleging discrimination in the AAP government's similar initiative launched in March.

A senior Delhi BJP leader said the BJP councilors in the MCD have been instructed by the party to organise free pilgrimages for the people in their wards.

In March, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced facilitating free pilgrimage for Delhi's senior citizens to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The AAP dispensation already has a ''Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana'' that allows senior citizens from Delhi to undertake a free pilgrimage. All expenses related to travel, food and accommodation are borne by the Delhi government.

In the last MCD polls in Delhi, the BJP had registered an impressive victory returning to power in the three corporations by winning a total 181 of 272 wards.

The closest rival of the party, the AAP managed to win only 49 while the Congress won 31 wards in the elections. PTI VIT SNE